L&T Construction wins orders worth Rs 2,597 crore

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has won orders worth Rs 2,597 crore.

At 10:00 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,301.25, up Rs 11.10, or 0.86 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 976.55 on 01 February, 2018 and 09 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 11.46 percent below its 52-week high and 33.25 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 182,353.20 crore. Source : BSE