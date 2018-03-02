L&T Construction wins orders of Rs 1,593 crore

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has won orders worth Rs 1,593 crore.

At 10:04 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,324.00, up Rs 4.90, or 0.37 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,469.60 and 52-week low Rs 973.55 on 01 February, 2018 and 03 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 9.91 percent below its 52-week high and 36 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 185,496.59 crore. Source : BSE