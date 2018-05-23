Krishna Filaments' board meeting on May 29, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 29th May, 2018, at 2.30 p.m at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & Year ended March 31, 2018.Source : BSE