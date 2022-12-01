 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coimbatore Saas firm Kovai.Co rules out layoffs, will be cautious on new hires, spends

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

SaaS firm looking to add 40-50 people in 2023 and eyes revenues of $30 million by 2025.

Saravana Kumar, founder and CEO, Kovai.co

Despite tight macroeconomic conditions, Coimbatore-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm Kovai.Co does not plan layoffs but will go for disciplined spending and hiring, the company told its employees.

“In an internal note I have said that there will be no layoffs, I have always believed in maintaining a spending and hiring discipline, we have always hired cautiously and organically,” founder Saravana Kumar said in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

While many companies hired a massive number of people with unreasonable salary packages, Kovai.Co stayed conservative and grew the team in a structured manner, Kumar said, adding, "we will continue to do that."

Adding headcount

Kovai.Co has around 240 employees and may add another 40-50 people in 2023. The firm is planning to reach an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $30 million by 2025, from $10 million now.