you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kothari Industrial Corporation: Outcome of board meeting

Kindly note that at the Meeting of the board of directors commenced at 4.00 pm. on May 30, 2018 and concluded at 9.00 pm. on the same day, the Board approved and have taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended May 31, 2018.

 
 
Further to our letter dated 30.05.2018, kindly note that at the Meeting of the
Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 pm. on 30.05.2018 and concluded at
9.00 pm. on the same day, the Board approved and have taken on record the
Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended .
31.03.2018. The said results are enclosed herewith and we request you to
take on record the same. Further, please note that the said results are being
published in English and Vernacular language newspapers in the prescribed
format.Source : BSE
First Published on May 31, 2018 09:47 pm

