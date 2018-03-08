App
Mar 08, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Construction bags hybrid annuity project worth Rs 482cr from NHAI

KNR Constructions has bagged its second hybrid annuity project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 482.04 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the work of two laning with paved shoulder of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227 under Bhartmala Pariyojana, Phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 Years from

 
 
KNR Constructions has bagged its second hybrid annuity project (HAM) with bid project cost of Rs 482.04 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the work of two laning with paved shoulder of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227 under Bhartmala Pariyojana, Phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu with a concession period of 17 years including construction period of 2 Years from the appointed date.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 348.80 and 52-week low Rs 175.45 on 27 December, 2017 and 07 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.58 percent below its 52-week high and 67.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,140.48 crore. Source : BSE
