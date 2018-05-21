App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 21, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KMS Medisurgi's board to consider dividend

KMS Medisurgi has informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2018, to consider & approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares of the Company for Financial Year 2017-18.

 
 
KMS Medisurgi Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2018, to inter alia transact the following businesses:

1. To consider & approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares of the Company for Financial Year 2017-18.

Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in Company's securities by theDirectors and designated persons shall remain closed from May 21, 2018 till June 04, 2018.Source : BSE
