KMS Medisurgi's board meeting on May 30, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 04.30 P.M. at the Registered office of the company at Plot No-297/301 May Building, Gr. Floor Marine lines (East), Princess Street, Mumbai - 400 002, to interalia transact the following businesses:1. To consider & approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.2. To consider and recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares of the Company for Financial Year 2017-18.Further, in accordance with the Company''s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for trading in Company''s securities by the Directors and designated persons shall remain closed from Monday May 21, 2018 till Monday, June 04, 2018.The above intimation shall be uploaded on company's website www.kmsgroup.inSource : BSE