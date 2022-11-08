KKR to invest $400 million in Serentica to decarbonise Indian industries

Representative Image Source: AP

Global investment firm KKR on November 8 announced that it will invest $400 million in Serentica Renewables, owned by Twinstar Overseas Limited, which has a controlling stake in Sterlite Power Transmission Limited and Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

The plan is to help large-scale industries decarbonise and the agreement is now the largest industrial decarbonisation investment in India.

Serentica looks to deliver round-the-clock clean energy solutions for large-scale, energy-intensive industrial customers. This includes providing renewable energy solutions through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and working closely with customers to design their paths to net-zero electricity, the company said in a statement.

Serentica has entered into three long-term PPAs and is in the process of developing 1,500 MW of solar and wind power projects across various states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Serentica’s medium-term goal is to install 5,000 MW of carbon-free generation capacity, coupled with different storage technologies and supply over 16 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, it added.

“Our investment in Serentica reflects KKR’s confidence in India’s renewables sector and our commitment to advancing the energy transition in India. Energy-intensive, heavy-industry companies play an important role in society but have traditionally faced more challenges in meeting energy needs sustainably. With Serentica, we look to support these companies in their decarbonisation objectives,” Hardik Shah, partner at KKR, said.

Standard Chartered Bank acted as the sole financial advisor to Serentica for this transaction.

“The world is undergoing a clean energy transition and India is at the forefront of this effort with its ambitious target of 450GW by the year 2030. This investment will allow us to leap ahead in our vision of decarbonising large, energy-intensive industries and help in reversing climate change. This transaction is among the largest industrial decarbonisation investments in India to date and carries forward the global decarbonisation agenda which is centre stage at COP27 (2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference),” Pratik Agarwal, director of Serentica Renewables, said.

The transaction in Serentica marks KKR’s latest investment in India and the renewables sector. Since 2011, KKR has deployed over $15 billion in equity globally to invest in renewable assets, such as solar and wind, which have an operational power generation capacity of 23 GW, as of December 31, 2021. In Asia Pacific, KKR sees renewables as core to its infrastructure strategy and seeks to invest behind the significant opportunities across the region, KKR said in a statement.