May 21, 2018 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KJMC Financial Services' board meeting held on May, 21, 2018

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of KJMC Financial Services, at its meeting held on May 21, 2018, transacted and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018 as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of KJMC Financial Services Limited, at its meeting held on May 21, 2018, inter alia transacted and approved the following businesses:
1.The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31,2018 as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.
2.The Auditor's Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.
3.Declaration under SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 Dated: May 27,2016,in respect of Statutory Auditor's issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion for financial results, for financial year ended March 31, 2018.
Please note that the Meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 7.00 p.m.
Source : BSE
