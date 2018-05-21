KJMC Corporate Advisors (India): Outcome of the board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) Limited, at its meeting held on May 21, 2018, inter alia transacted and approved the following businesses:1.The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.2.The Auditor's Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.3.Declaration in respect of Statutory Auditor's issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion for financial results, for financial year ended March 31, 2018.4.Appointment of Mr. Ramesh Chandra Jain as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from May 21, 2018 for a period of 5 years subject to the approval of the members of the Company at ensuing Annual General MeetingSource : BSE