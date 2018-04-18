Kirloskar Pneumatic Company board to consider dividend

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, is scheduled to be held on April 26, 2018 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2018.Further, the Company has informed that the Board of Directors at that meeting will consider the dividend, if any, for the financial year 2017-2018.Further, the trading window shall remain closed from April 19, 2018 to April 30, 2018 (both the days inclusive).Source : BSE