KIOCL to consider first interim dividend

KIOCL Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on March 19, 2018, inter alia, to consider 1st Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2017-18.Further, for the purpose of above, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from March 07, 2018 to March 21, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE