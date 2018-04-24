App
Apr 23, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers' board to consider dividend

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has informed that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2018, Further, the Board may also recommend dividend in its meeting to be held on May 19, 2018.

 
 
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd has informed BSE that Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2018, inter alia, to consider and adopt the accounts for the year ended March 31, 2018 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to take a note of 'Audited Results' to be published in terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Further, the Board may also recommend dividend in its meeting to be held on May 19, 2018.Source : BSE
