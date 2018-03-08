App
Announcements
Mar 08, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1378 crore

KEC International Ltd. a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,378 crore across its businesses.

 
 
At 09:40 hrs KEC International was quoting at Rs 414.40, up Rs 9.35, or 2.31 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 437.95 and 52-week low Rs 160.00 on 26 February, 2018 and 08 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.38 percent below its 52-week high and 159 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,653.74 crore. Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

