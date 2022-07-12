Kalyani Steels Limited

July 3, 2014 | India’s second-biggest exchange operator BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) Ltd halted trading across all its markets for about three hours due to a network outage. The trading disruption at BSE Ltd raised concerns about the sturdiness of the systems at a bourse that runs the BSE index, or the Sensex, considered the benchmark share index in India.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

This is to inform you that the Company has received requests from Shareholder(s), for the issue of duplicate share certificate(s), in lieu of the original share certificate(s) reported as lost / misplaced / defaced.In accordance with Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the details of the share certificate(s) reported lost / misplaced / defaced are given in the letter attached Source : NSE

Read More