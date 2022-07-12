Kalyani Steels Limited
July 12, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
This is to inform you that the Company has received requests from Shareholder(s), for the issue of duplicate share certificate(s), in lieu of the original share certificate(s) reported as lost / misplaced / defaced.In accordance with Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the details of the share certificate(s) reported lost / misplaced / defaced are given in the letter attached Source : NSE
