Mar 28, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CPCB revokes closure order on Kakatiya Cements plant

As per further directives of CPCB, the company has installed online SPM stack monitoring equipment and provided connectivity to CPCB and SPCB servers on February 21, 2018. The CPCB vide its letter No.B-33014/7/2017-18/IPC-II dated 22.03.2018 (received at our end on 27.03.2018) has revoked its closure directions issued in respect of the company's cement plant.

 
 
The company is now in the process of obtaining the clearance of Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) and as soon as the clearance is obtained from TSPCB, it shall co-ordinate with the appropriate authorities in the Electricity Department for restoration of power supply.

We are hopeful that the company would be in position to re-start its operations in the cement plant before end of April, 2018.

Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

