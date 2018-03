Jubilant Foodworks has entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement for a joint venture with Golden Harvest QSR, which is a part of Golden Harvest Group of Bangladesh, for operating Domino's Pizza restaurants in Bangladesh.

