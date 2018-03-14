JSW Steel's crude steel production increases 5% in February 2018

JSW Steel has reported monthly crude steel production at 1.33 billion tonnes for February 2018 with YoY growth of 5 percent.

At 10:39 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 303.00, down Rs 0.40, or 0.13 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 320.50 and 52-week low Rs 177.30 on 27 February, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 5.46 percent below its 52-week high and 70.9 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 73,241.78 crore. Source : BSE