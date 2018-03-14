App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 14, 2018 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel's crude steel production increases 5% in February 2018

JSW Steel has reported monthly crude steel production at 1.33 billion tonnes for February 2018 with YoY growth of 5 percent.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JSW Steel has reported monthly crude steel production at 1.33 billion tonnes for February 2018 with YoY growth of 5 percent.

At 10:39 hrs JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 303.00, down Rs 0.40, or 0.13 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 320.50 and 52-week low Rs 177.30 on 27 February, 2018 and 14 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.46 percent below its 52-week high and 70.9 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 73,241.78 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC