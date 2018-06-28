JK Cement Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 28, 2018.Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (??Listing Regulations??), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today has interalia decided to offer, issue and allot equity shares and/or GDRs and/or ADRs (??Securities??) through domestic and/or international offerings representing either equity shares or a combination of the foregoing for an amount not exceeding Rs. 700 Crores (Rupees Seven Hundred Crores only), inclusive of permissible green shoe option, for cash and at such premium/discount, as applicable, as the Board deems fit to all eligible investors including but not limited to existing equity shareholders as on record date, residents and/or non-residents, whether institutions, incorporated bodies, foreign institutional investors, qualified institutional buyers, banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, trusts, stabilizing agents and/or otherwise and/or a combination thereof, whether or not such investors are members, promoters, directors or their relatives / associates of the Company, in the course of domestic and / or international offerings through public issue and/or private placement and /or rights issue and / or preferential allotment and/or qualified institutional placement (??QIP??) subject to shareholders approval sought in the ensuing Twenty Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company convened on Saturday, 28th July, 2018. The fund sought to be raised is proposed to be utilised for the purpose of funding Company??s long term growth, repayment/prepayment of debt, general corporate purposes including capital expenditure and working capital or any other purposes as may be permissible under applicable law and approved by the Board of Directors. The meeting commenced at 12 Noon and concluded at 1.40 P.M.Please take the above on your record in compliance with Regulation 30(6) read with item A(4)(d) under Part A of Schedule III and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Kindly take a note of the same and inform the Members accordingly.Source : NSE