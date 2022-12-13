Jeff Zucker, former CNN president, joins sports and media investment firm RedBird IMI as CEO

Former CNN president Jeff Zucker has reportedly joined as chief executive of a new joint venture between private-equity firm RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments (IMI), an Abu Dhabi-based media holding company.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal on December 13, in his new role, Zucker will focus on building, buying and investing in sports, media and entertainment entities around the world with the backing of RedBird and IMI, which together are investing $1 billion in capital to fund the joint venture.

Zucker is returning to media and entertainment at a time when larger entertainment companies—including his old employer, Warner Bros Discovery Inc are slashing costs as they continue to see losses in their streaming businesses. With such changes in the industry, Zucker sees an opportunity to buy and build companies.

“It’s a time of tremendous change in large part because of technology,” Zucker said in an interview, according to WSJ. “This is also an incredibly exciting time around what comes next," he added.

Further, the WSJ report highlighted that Zucker met RedBird founder and CEO Gerry Cardinale earlier this year through a mutual friend to discuss possible opportunities. "While the two executives were at Harvard University together, they had never met, they said. At the time, Zucker was also having discussions with IMI, a private company owned by the UAE, about potential opportunities to work together," the report stated.

IMI has a longtime relationship with CNN, which has a large bureau in Abu Dhabi that worked with the team there for years. As per the WSJ report, Zucker said that before he left CNN, he was involved in early discussions to partner with IMI to launch CNN Business Arabic, which the two companies announced this year.

The new joint venture, which will go by the name RedBird IMI, will look to invest in companies across the globe—tapping into the expertise of both firms, Cardinale told WSJ. RedBird, founded about eight years ago by former Goldman Sachs banker Cardinale, has a record of partnering with athletes, entertainers and well-known media executives to invest across sectors. The New York-based buyout group, which manages about $7 billion, recently acquired AC Milan from Elliott Management for $1.2 billion. A media veteran, Zucker had joined CNN in 2013 and resigned from the media outlet in February, citing his failure to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague Before his nine-year stint running CNN, he had his hand in different corners of the media world. He ran WarnerMedia’s sports properties; and was CEO of NBCUniversal. Zucker joined NBC News in 1986 as a researcher for the network’s coverage of the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and rose through the ranks, becoming executive producer of “Today” in 1991 at the age of 26. (With agency inputs)

