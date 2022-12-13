English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities Live: Crude Oil Prices Surge Overnight
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Jaypee deal an attractive proposition for Dalmia, more clarity awaited: Brokerages

    Enterprise value less than previous deals in the cement sector, will take Dalmia closer to the goal of becoming a pan-India player, say research houses

    Nickey Mirchandani
    December 13, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Most brokerages say Dalmia Bharat’s deal for buying Jaiprakash Associates' cement assets is at an attractive valuation that would add one more region to Dalmia's footprint and take it closer towards the goal of becoming a pan-India cement player. However, they expect more competition in the central region as stronger hands access the existing capacity with scalability options. Most research houses are awaiting clarity from the Dalmia Bharat’s management on incremental capex, deal timelines, expansion capabilities and limestone reserves, among other things.

    Key brokerage takeaways on Dalmia Bharat:

    JP Morgan 

    Maintains 'Overweight' rating; Target Price (TP) of Rs 1,845/share.

    Proposed acquisition at an attractive valuation.

    Growth optionality of under-utilised assets moving to stronger hands.

    Related stories

    Dalmia’s balance sheet can absorb such a transaction.

    Acquisition to lead to further capacity addition for the industry in the medium term.

    Dalmia Bharat remains the only overweight in cement coverage.

    Morgan Stanley:

    Maintains 'Overweight' rating; TP of Rs 1,900/ share.

    Help diversify Dalmia’s geographical footprint, which is mainly in the East and South regions,

    Including Jaiprakash assets, Dalmia’s potential capacity would be estimated 58.5 million tonne by FY24

    Enterprise Value (EV) of estimated Rs 6,000/tonne (of grinding capacity) versus average deal values of Rs 6,500 over the past few years.

    Jefferies:

    Maintains 'Buy' rating; Target price of Rs 2,060/share.

    The indicative acquisition EV at Rs 5,670 crore works out to $73/tonne.

    Dalmia will enter the central region with an estimated 10 percent capacity share.

    Add one more region to its vision of emerging as a pan-India cement player.

    Increased competitive intensity in the central region.
    Nickey Mirchandani Assistant Editor at Moneycontrol covering Materials and Industrials space which includes Metals, Cement and Infrastructure sector. She’s a presenter and a stock market enthusiast with over 12 years of experience who loves reading between the lines and scanning through numbers. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Associate Research Head at Bloomberg Quint/ BQ Prime, where she wrote analytical pieces, anchored multiple interviews and a show called “ Market Wrap”.
    Tags: #Adani cement #Dalmia Bharat #JP Associates
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 11:24 am