HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jash Dealmark's board meeting on May 30, 2018

This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company.

 
 
Pursuant to Compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 4.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company situated at C/18, Mulund Sahakar Vishwa CHS, Nahur Road, Sarvodaya Nagar,Mulund (W) Mumbai 400080 inter alia, to

1. consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2018 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation;
2. consider, approve & take on record the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2018 in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013;
3. consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company.
In this connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons from Thursday, May 24, 2018 to Friday, June 1, 2018 (both days inclusive). The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be re-opened for the Specified Persons from Saturday, June 2, 2018 onwards.
Source : BSE
