Jain Irrigation Systems bags order worth Rs 287.66 crore in Karnataka

Jain Irrigation Systems has bagged order for Integrated Irrigation Solution Project in Karnataka. Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, a division of Water Resources Department of Karnataka, has placed this order on the company through National Competitive Bidding.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150.40 and 52-week low Rs 82.80 on 29 January, 2018 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 24.2 percent below its 52-week high and 37.68 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,658.57 crore. Source : BSE