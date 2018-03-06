App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 06, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Irrigation Systems bags order worth Rs 287.66 crore in Karnataka

Jain Irrigation Systems has bagged order for Integrated Irrigation Solution Project in Karnataka. Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, a division of Water Resources Department of Karnataka, has placed this order on the company through National Competitive Bidding.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jain Irrigation Systems has bagged order for Integrated Irrigation Solution Project in Karnataka. Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, a division of Water Resources Department of Karnataka, has placed this order on the company through National Competitive Bidding.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150.40 and 52-week low Rs 82.80 on 29 January, 2018 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.2 percent below its 52-week high and 37.68 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,658.57 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC