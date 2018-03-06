Jain Irrigation Systems bags order worth Rs 287.66 crore in Karnataka

Jain Irrigation Systems has bagged order for Integrated Irrigation Solution Project in Karnataka. Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, a division of Water Resources Department of Karnataka, has placed this order on the company through National Competitive Bidding.
Jain Irrigation Systems has bagged order for Integrated Irrigation Solution Project in Karnataka. Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam, a division of Water Resources Department of Karnataka, has placed this order on the company through National Competitive Bidding.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150.40 and 52-week low Rs 82.80 on 29 January, 2018 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 24.2 percent below its 52-week high and 37.68 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,658.57 crore. Source : BSE