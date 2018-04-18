Jagran Prakashan's board meeting on April 27, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Jagran Prakashan Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th April, 2018 inter-alia to consider the proposal for buy-back of shares. The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record in terms of Regulations 29 (1)(b) and 29 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE