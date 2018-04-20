App
Apr 19, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J. K. Cement's board to consider dividend

JK Cement has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2018, consider declaration of dividend for 2017-18, if any, on equity shares of the Company.

 
 
JK Cement Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2018, inter alia:

1. to consider, approve and take on record Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2018,

2. consider declaration of dividend for 2017-18, if any, on equity shares of the Company subject to confirmation by the shareholders,

3. issuance of Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

In terms of the Insider Trading Code of the Company the 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities will remain close for designated employees / Directors / Promoters of the Company and other Connected Persons in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from May 05, 2018 6 P.M. till May 14, 2018 6 P.M..Source : BSE
