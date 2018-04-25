App
Apr 25, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRIS Business Services: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. April 25, 2018, approved the re-appointment of the Whole-Time Directors of the Company - Mr. Subramaniam Swaminathan, Ms. Deepta Rangarajan and Mr. Balachandran Krishnan with effect from May 01, 2018.

 
 
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 25th April, 2018, approved the re-appointment of the Whole-Time Directors of the Company - Mr. Subramaniam Swaminathan, Ms. Deepta Rangarajan and Mr. Balachandran Krishnan with effect from 1st May, 2018 for a further period of three years based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

The necessary disclosure in terms of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - I hereto.

Request you to kindly take the above on record.

This disclosure will also be made available on the Company''s website at www.irisbusiness.com.Source : BSE
