IRCTC successful bidder in e-auction for commercial space in Delhi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has emerged as the successful bidder in the e-auction held on September 6 for the sale of commercial built-up space in WTC Nauroji Nagar in New Delhi, the company said in an NSE filing on September 7.

NBCC (India) Limited -- formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs India – had, vide its letter dated September 6 informed that “IRCTC has been a successful bidder in the e-auction held on 06-09-2022 for unit Nzo. D-200 and D300 in Tower-D at WTC Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi and requested to deposit the installment”.

The letter read: “It is requested to deposit the second installment of the payment within 72 hours of the close of the e-auction (in case the day of payment happens to be a Sunday or a bank holiday, then it shall be deposited on the next working day). The payment will have to be deposited in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs’ account.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has earned Rs 844 crore in the last three months, since it brought its commercial earning and non-fare revenue contracts online, with contracts for advertisement on its premises, for parking lots, leasing parcel space, and pay-and-use toilets emerging as the top revenue-generating assets.

The top performing assets have been for advertisement rights on the station-circulating areas and coaches, which finalised 375 contracts for Rs 155 crore, 374 contracts for parking lots for Rs 226 crore, 235 contracts for leasing parcel space for 385 crore and 215 contracts for pay-and-use toilets worth Rs 78 crore.

The Delhi division has completely migrated to e-auctioning of leasing assets. Accordingly, of the 274 assets of SLR compartments available for leasing, contracts for 12 have been successfully awarded through e-auction.

