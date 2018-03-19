IRB Infrastructure Developers emerges preferred bidder for Gujarat project

IRB Infrastructure Developers has emerged as a preferred bidder for a hybrid annuity project under NHDP phase VI in the state of Gujarat.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 272.40 and 52-week low Rs 193.80 on 03 May, 2017 and 13 December, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 18.98 percent below its 52-week high and 13.88 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,756.50 crore. Source : BSE