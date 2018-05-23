Ion Exchange (India) board recommends dividend of Rs 3.50.

Ion Exchange India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2018, Inter-alia, have Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 3.5 (Rupees Three and fifty paisa) Per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2017-18. The Dividend if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be credited within 30 days from the date of AGM.Source : BSE