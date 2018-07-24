Invicta Meditek's board meeting held on July 28, 2018

With reference to the above subject, we hereby inform your good selves that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at registered office of the Company on Saturday the 28 th day of July, 2018, to consider the following matters:1. To consider the Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year ended 31st March, 2018;2. To consider the Directors Report along with Annexure for Financial Year ended 31stMarch, 2018;3. To recommend the ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditor;4. Fixing day, date, venue and time for the 26th Annual General Meeting;5. Fixing Book Closure Date & E-voting Period for the 26th Annual General Meeting;6. Any Other Business with the permission of Chair.This is for your kind information and records.Thanking You.Yours faithfully,For INVICTA MEDITEK LIMITED.,R. Sundararaghavan.Managing Director / Compliance OfficerSource : BSE