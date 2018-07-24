App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Invicta Meditek's board meeting held on July 28, 2018

We hereby inform your good selves that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at registered office of the Company on Saturday July 28, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
With reference to the above subject, we hereby inform your good selves that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at registered office of the Company on Saturday the 28 th day of July, 2018, to consider the following matters:

1. To consider the Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year ended 31st March, 2018;
2. To consider the Directors Report along with Annexure for Financial Year ended 31st
March, 2018;
3. To recommend the ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditor;
4. Fixing day, date, venue and time for the 26th Annual General Meeting;
5. Fixing Book Closure Date & E-voting Period for the 26th Annual General Meeting;
6. Any Other Business with the permission of Chair.
This is for your kind information and records.

Thanking You.
Yours faithfully,
For INVICTA MEDITEK LIMITED.,


R. Sundararaghavan.
Managing Director / Compliance Officer
Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:49 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.