Invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD from the comfort of your home

Safety of returns is one of the most sought-after parameters for individuals looking to invest their money. An undisputed leader in the safety domain has been fixed deposits, guaranteeing the safety and security of the money that is parked, along with a steady rate of capital appreciation.

Why is Fixed Deposit a preferred choice of investment?

You should carefully plan and choose an investment option that aligns with your interests and expectations closely. Fixed deposit offers the dual advantage of the safety of funds and steady capital growth. They remain unaffected by market volatilities, which offer the investor guaranteed returns. Additionally, it is easy to obtain a loan against FD, select a payout plan that suits your financial needs, and renew your FD without much hassle. While a fixed deposit specializes in safety, Bajaj Finance offers a fixed deposit scheme that can help you build your corpus.

Here’s why investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart choice:

Attractive and assured returns

Bajaj Finance online FD offers some of the most lucrative FD interest rates in the market. Senior citizens can avail an additional 0.25% rate benefit over and above the base rates. An additional 0.10% benefit can be accrued if the investor decides to invest online. A 0.10% rate benefit can prove to be valuable especially if the money is parked for a longer tenor.

Convenient online process

Why wait in long queues and undertake lengthy documentation procedures when you can get instant acknowledgement virtually. With Bajaj Finance online FD, you simply need to visit the online FD form, verify your details, enter investment details and pay through Net Banking or UPI. Upon successful payment, you’ll receive an acknowledgement regarding the same, and you also receive a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) with details regarding your investment. As a non-senior citizen applying online, you can also benefit from an additional 0.10% rate benefit.

The tabular representation below compares the maturity amounts the investor will accrue for an FD of Rs. 40,00,000 and 50,00,000 for different tenors invested via online and offline mediums.

Customer Type Principal Amount Applicable Rate Of Interest Tenor Interest Payout Maturity Amount Non-senior citizen investing online Rs.40,00,000 6.60% 48 months Rs.11,65,220 Rs.51,65,220 Non-senior citizen investing offline Rs.40,00,000 6.50% 48 months Rs.11,45,865 Rs.51,45,865 Non-senior citizen investing online Rs.50,00,000 6.60% 60 months Rs.18,82,655 Rs.68,82,655 Non-senior citizen investing offline Rs.50,00,000 6.50% 60 months Rs.18,50,433 Rs.68, 50,433

Thus, you can look at attractive FD rates, with the assurance of guaranteed returns on your deposit. This makes a Bajaj Finance online FD a preferred investment tool for individuals looking to grow their savings easily.

Loan against FD

Though fixed deposit plans have traditionally been long-term investments, an emergency could arise before your FD matures. Such an emergency warrants an immediate need for liquid funds which can be realized by prematurely withdrawing from your FD. If you are resistant to the idea of breaking your FD prematurely, Bajaj Finance offers a simple online loan against FD option that enables you to avail a loan against your fixed deposit, pledging your FD as collateral.

Flexible payout option

Some investors look to park their money in a secure FD and realize long-term gains. Others might prefer to have monthly payouts from their FD that would enable them to pay their monthly bills and EMIs. Depending on your saving preference, Bajaj Finance online FD offers cumulative and non-cumulative fixed deposits. While in the former, the interest is compounded annually but you’re paid at maturity, the latter involves periodic interest payouts, based on your tenor preferences.

Safety of deposit

The safety of a Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by CRISIL’s FAAA rating and ICRA’s MAAA rating, both indicative of the highest safety standards for your capital.

With the highest safety standards, guaranteed returns, attractive interest rates, availability of loan against FD and the convenience of operations, Bajaj Finance online FD stands as a strong preference for anyone looking to find good investment value for their money.

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article