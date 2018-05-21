App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 21, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Integrated Proteins' board meeting on May 28, 2018

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 28, 2018 to Consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31th March, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 28th May, 2018 to Consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31th March, 2018.

We further assure you that we will inform you the outcome of the Board Meeting immediately upon conclusion of the Board Meeting.

Please take the same on your records.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.