Integrated Proteins' board meeting on May 28, 2018

With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 28th May, 2018 to Consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31th March, 2018.We further assure you that we will inform you the outcome of the Board Meeting immediately upon conclusion of the Board Meeting.Please take the same on your records.Source : BSE