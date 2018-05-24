Intec Capital : Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2018 and Annual Accounts of Intec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies along with Auditors Report Annual Declarations of Directors.
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2018, to take on Account:
1. Annual Accounts of Intec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies along with Auditors Report
2. Annual Declarations of Directors and KMPs
3.Annual Audited Final Results Standalone and Consolidated of ntec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies for submission/Publication
4. Various Statutory Policies
Source : BSE
