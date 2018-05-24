App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intec Capital : Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting held on May 24, 2018 and Annual Accounts of Intec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies along with Auditors Report Annual Declarations of Directors.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2018, to take on Account:
1. Annual Accounts of Intec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies along with Auditors Report
2. Annual Declarations of Directors and KMPs
3.Annual Audited Final Results Standalone and Consolidated of ntec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies for submission/Publication
4. Various Statutory Policies
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.