Intec Capital : Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2018, to take on Account:1. Annual Accounts of Intec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies along with Auditors Report2. Annual Declarations of Directors and KMPs3.Annual Audited Final Results Standalone and Consolidated of ntec Capital Limited and its Subsidiary Company Amulet Technologies for submission/Publication4. Various Statutory PoliciesSource : BSE