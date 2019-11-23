App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insight18 | Understanding government strategic disinvestment of 5 PSUs

Here's an insight on what exactly disinvestment means.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on November 20 that the government was looking to sell stake in five public sector undertakings (PSUs). The move is expected to raise as much as Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Cabinet approved the disinvestment of PSUs including BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India and Concor. So what exactly does disinvestment mean?

In this episode of Indisght18, we give you a lowdown on what exactly disinvestment means.

Close
Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #disinvestment #PSU #video

