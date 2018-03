Inox Wind has won 50MW in the Maharashtra state auctions. The bid was won at a fixed

price of Rs 2.86/unit for 25 years.

This win is on back of the 300 MW order win from SECI-1 auctions, 300 MW in SECI-2 auctions and 200 MW from SECI-3 auctions.

This win enhances our auction based order book to a sector leading 850 MW.Source : BSE