you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ingersoll Rand (India) Limited

Pursuant to the provisions contained in Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. A copy of the said unaudited financial results together with the li

 
 
Pursuant to the provisions contained in Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. A copy of the said unaudited financial results together with the limited review report of the statutory auditors is enclosed herewith.Source : NSE

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Announcements

