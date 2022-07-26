Infosys to hire 300 Singaporean workers over the next three years

Infosys will hire 300 workers from Singapore over the next three years across a variety of roles and has tied up with the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), the Indian IT major said on July 26.

Infosys would be looking at tech professionals, managers and executives from tech and non-tech backgrounds, the Bengaluru-based company said.

“Our collaboration with the Government of Singapore underscores our investment and commitment to leverage Infosys’ digital expertise to develop a highly skilled future workforce at a time when the world is trying to embrace digital at scale to navigate the post-pandemic economic reality," Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said.

The company will also look to hire freshers from polytechnics and universities. They will be hired as part of IMDA’s TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training (CLT) programme by Infosys along with the IT firm’s joint venture with Temasek Holdings—Infosys Compaz.

The programme will help onboard local talent and help implement localisation, said Mathew.

"The plan to hire 300 locals in Singapore reinforces our commitment to our localisation strategy at a global level. We look forward to strengthen our presence in Singapore, in pace with the digital transformation journeys of our clients,” he added.

Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, IMDA, said digitalisation was accelerating across the economy with an increasing demand for emerging technology roles.

“Our Tech Skills Accelerator (TeSA) programme aims to work closely with industry leaders to provide on-the job training to meet the skills needs across our ecosystem,” he said.

Infosys’ added 21,171 people in the first quarter of FY23, the company said while announcing its results for the June quarter July 24. Its headcount was 3,35,186 as of June 30, up from 3,14,015 in the previous quarter.

The company reported revenue growth of 3.87 percent sequentially in dollar terms for the April-June quarter, the highest among peers such as TCS (1.25 percent), Wipro (0.51 percent) and HCL Tech (1.1 percent).

It raised its revenue growth guidance to 14-16 percent from 13-15 percent, and revenue growth was broad-based across its verticals. Its net profit was up 3.2 percent year-on-year and declined 5.7 percent sequentially.