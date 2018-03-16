App
Mar 16, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys to consider March quarter results on April 13, 2018

Infosys Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 12, 2018 & April 13, 2018, to consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018.

 
 
Infosys Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 12, 2018 & April 13, 2018, inter alia, to consider :

1. The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018;

2. The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS for the year ending March 31, 2018;

3. The audited condensed standalone financial statements of the Company as per INDAS for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018;

4. The audited standalone financial statements of the Company as per INDAS for the year ending March 31, 2018;

5. The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in INR for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018; and

6. To recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.

The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2018.

Trading window closure

The Company will close the trading window for designated persons in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations on March 16, 2018 and the trading window will open on April 16, 2018.

Investors call

The Company will hold investor/analyst calls on April 13, 2018 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2018 and the business outlook. Details of the calls will be published on the Company’s website in due course.Source : BSE
