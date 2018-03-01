IndusInd Bank and Ripple tie-up for cross border remittances

IndusInd Bank announced its partnership with Ripple, the enterprise blockchain solution for Global Payments, to facilitate payments into and out of India. With this affiliation, RippleNet can now provide instant access in emerging markets such as India, Brazil and China.

In 2017, India saw a total of $65 billion move into the country and IndusInd Bank which has significant interests in cross border remittances, plans to harness the power of Blockchain technology for facilitating global payments.



In this connection, our Bank will issue a Press Release today. A copy of the same is enclosed for your kind perusal and record.

Source : BSE