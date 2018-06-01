Indo Credit Capital's board meeting will be held on June 09, 2018

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Indo Credit Capital Limited will be held on Saturday, 9th June, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at registered office of the company to,1. Appoint Mr. Narayan Tiwari (DIN: 08147366) as additional director of the Company.2. Accept Resignation of Mr. Uttareshwar Vyas from the directorship of the Company.3. Accept Resignation of Mr. Hardik Joshi from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company.4. Appoint Mr. Sandip Gohel as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.5. Reconstitute various committees as required, upon resignation of Mr. Uttareshwar Vyas.6. Any other Business as may be decided by board of directors of the Company.Please take the same on your record and oblige.Source : BSE