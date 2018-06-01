App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Credit Capital's board meeting will be held on June 09, 2018

We would like to inform you that, meeting of the Board of Directors of Indo Credit Capital will be held on Saturday, June 09, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at registered office of the company.

 
 
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Indo Credit Capital Limited will be held on Saturday, 9th June, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. at registered office of the company to,

1. Appoint Mr. Narayan Tiwari (DIN: 08147366) as additional director of the Company.

2. Accept Resignation of Mr. Uttareshwar Vyas from the directorship of the Company.

3. Accept Resignation of Mr. Hardik Joshi from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company.

4. Appoint Mr. Sandip Gohel as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company.

5. Reconstitute various committees as required, upon resignation of Mr. Uttareshwar Vyas.

6. Any other Business as may be decided by board of directors of the Company.

Please take the same on your record and oblige.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:59 pm

tags #Announcements

