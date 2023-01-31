IndiGo receives World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet 2023 award in 100+ planes category

Budget airline IndiGo has been awarded as the World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet 2023 in the '100+ aircraft in their fleet' category by Ch-Aviation.

The airline maintains young, modern, and efficient aircraft with an average age of 3.57 years, ranking 5th in Asia's Youngest Aircraft Fleet 2023. IndiGo's fleet consists of 80 percent latest-generation aircraft at present, a release said.

“It has been our endeavour to constantly keep our 300+ fleet young for more efficient operations and to provide a comfortable, on-time and hassle-free experience to our consumers. This also ties in very well to our sustainability ambitions and plans as the NEO aircraft are more fuel efficient," it said.

The updated fleets by Indigo have played a critical role in the airline's accomplishment of reducing carbon-dioxide emissions by 18 percent between 2016 and 2023, according to Elbers.

The Ch-Aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award recognises airlines across the globe that maintain young, modern, efficient aircraft. The award is based entirely on non-manipulable aircraft data. There is no jury or any other subjective parameter involved.

Moneycontrol News