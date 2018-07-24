India Home Loans board meeting will be held on July 31, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the India Home Loan Limited ('the Company') will be held on Tuesday, 31st July, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the following business:1. To appoint Chairman of the meeting.2. To grant Leave of Absence, if any.3. To take note of minutes of previous Board Meeting held on 20th July, 20184. To take note of Action Taken Report for the Board Meeting held on 20.07.2018.5. To re-appoint Internal Auditor for the financial year 2018-2019.6. To recommend Statutory Auditor of the Company.7. To recommend retiring Director by rotation.8. To approve Draft Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MDAR).9. To approve Draft Corporate Governance Report (CGR).10. To approve Director's Report.11. To fix cut off date for sending notice of Annual General Meeting.12. To take approval of Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2017-18.13. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the year 2018-19.14. To appoint scrutinizer for conducting Annual General Meeting.15. To finalize the date, time and venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2018.16. To adopt New set of Articles.17. To take note of Declassification of Promoter of the company as public shareholder18. To approve increase in the managerial remuneration of Mr. Mahesh Pujara, Managing Director, as per the provisions of section 197 read with schedule v of the companies act, 2013.19. To approve increase in the managerial remuneration of Mr. Mitesh Pujara, Whole Time Director of the company.20. To authorise Director to file the annual returns.21. To take note of statutory compliance of the Company.22. To take note of public notice for conversion of Physical Shares to Dematerialize form.23. To undertake any other matter with the permission of the Chair.The Exchange is further requested to record the same on your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly.Source : BSE