Indag Rubber: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors meeting held on 24th May, 2018, started at 11:30 PM and had considered and approved the following:(i) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.(ii) Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2017-2018.Source : BSE