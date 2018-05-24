App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2018 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indag Rubber: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Board of Directors meeting held on May 24, 2018, started at 11:30 PM and had considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018. and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2017-2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors meeting held on 24th May, 2018, started at 11:30 PM and had considered and approved the following:

(i) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.
(ii) Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2017-2018.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.