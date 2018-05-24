Indag Rubber's appoints Harjiv Singh as independent director

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 24, 2018 have approved the re-appointment of Mr. Harjiv Singh as an Independent Director with effect from May 24, 2018 till March 31, 2023 for a period of 5 years for the second term subject to the approval of the members.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 24, 2018 have approved the re-appointment of Mr.Harjiv Singh as an Independent Director with effect from May 24, 2018 till March 31, 2023 for a period of 5 years for the second term subject to the approval of the members.Source : BSE