NPCI extends UPI market cap deadline to December 31, 2024, in a relief to PhonePe, Google Pay

Priyanka Iyer
Dec 02, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended the deadline for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) players to adhere to a market cap of 30 percent by two years to December 31, 2024.

The guidelines requiring each UPI third-party app to adhere to a 30 percent transaction volume cap were first introduced in November 2020 in an attempt to avoid the concentration of UPI volumes in the hands of a few players.

Currently, three players – PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm – account for approximately 96 percent of monthly UPI volumes.

"Taking into account the present usage and future potential of UPI, and other relevant factors, the timelines for compliance of existing TPAPs who are exceeding the volume cap, is extended by two (2) years i.e. till December 31, 2024 to comply with the volume cap," NPCI said in a statement.

The earlier deadline set by NPCI was December 31, 2022, after which all players would have to have a share of 30 percent or less in monthly UPI volumes.

According to the most recent NPCI app-wise data, PhonePe had a 47 percent market share in volume for the month of October. Google Pay accounted for 34 percent of total volume in the month, while Paytm accounted for 15 percent.