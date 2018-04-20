IITL Projects appointment Hemang Ladani as CFO

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 has appointed Mr. Hemang Ladani as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 20, 2018.Also, this is to inform that Mr. Hemang Ladani, Chief Financial Officer is being designated as a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on even date w.e.f April 20, 2018Source : BSE