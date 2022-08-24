English
    IDFC appoints Mahendra Shah as MD effective October 1

    The term of Sunil Kakkar, the current MD & CEO of the company, will end on September 30, 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
    IDFC Ltd on August 24 said its board has approved the appointment of  Mahendra Shah as the Managing Director (MD) of the company with effect from October 1, 2022 till September 30, 2023, subject to approval of the shareholders.

    The term of current MD & CEO  Sunil Kakar will end on September 30, 2022, the finance company said in an exchange filing.

    The company appointed "Mahendra N Shah as Managing Director-Designate of the Company with immediate effect. He will be Managing Director w.e.f. October 01, 2022 till September 30, 2023. The term of Sunil Kakar as Managing Director & CEO of the Company will end at the close of business hours on September 30, 2022," IDFC said in the filing.

    Currently, Shah is the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of IDFC Limited since May 24, 2019. Previously, he was the Group Company Secretary and Group Chief Compliance Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank and has been the Group Head - Governance, Compliance & Secretarial and Senior Advisor — Taxation at IDFC for more than a decade.

    In the current role, Shah is responsible for secretarial, governance and compliance function for over 26 companies/entities of IDFC Group, the finance company noted.

    Prior to joining IDFC in 2001, Shah has also worked with International Paper Limited for a period of six years as Director Finance and Company Secretary, where he was in charge of finance function and regulatory compliances.

    Meanwhile, shares of IDFC on Wednesday traded 3.03 percent higher at Rs 62.90 apiece during late trading hours.
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 03:28 pm
