ICRA's board meeting held on August 09, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of ICRA Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018.Source : BSE