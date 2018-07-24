App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICRA's board meeting held on August 09, 2018

Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of ICRA is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of ICRA Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018.Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:00 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.