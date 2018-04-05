App
Apr 05, 2018 09:11 AM IST

ICICI Securities to consider dividend on April 14, 2018

ICICI Securities Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will, inter-alia, consider approval of the audited annual accounts & financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 and consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 at its Meeting to be held on April 14, 2018.

 
 
Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will be closed from April 05, 2018 to April 17, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the Employees of the Company including Designated Persons and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE

Further, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will be closed from April 05, 2018 to April 17, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the Employees of the Company including Designated Persons and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE
